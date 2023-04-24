3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are going to shock teams in 2023
While the draft could change the perspective on the Atlanta Falcons it seems the team is very quietly having a great off-season. Remaining focused on building a team not distracted by the Lamar Jackson drama that was continually pushed their way through the off-season. Lamar clearly was always going to stay with the Ravens with the team in complete control with the franchise tag allowing them to match any deal Lamar agree to.
That along with the debate of what Desmond Ridder is or isn't has left many ignoring what a great off-season Atlanta has had while the majority of the NFC has gotten weaker. Tom Brady has retired (for real this time) and Aaron Rodgers seems destined to leave the Packers for the Jets following the in the footsteps of Brett Farve.
Just as the events of the 2015 season set the stage for Atlanta to become a surprise contender this off-season has many similarities with the team clearly making a push in a weak conference. There is an argument to be made all of the top ten quarterbacks reside in the AFC with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, and Aaron Rodgers all inside the top ten and all soon residing in the AFC. The stage is perfectly set for Atlanta.