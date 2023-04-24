3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are going to shock teams in 2023
3. A defense that can carry Atlanta when needed
Atlanta's entire off-season has been about solidifying the offensive line around Desmond Ridder and completely rebuilding the defense under Jerry Gray and Ryan Nielsen. The team has brought in Kaden Elliss, Jessie Bates, Calais Campbell, Jeff Okudah, David Onyemata, Mike Hughes, Eddie Goldman, and Bud Dupree.
These moves along with what should be a heavy defensive draft are more than enough to believe Atlanta will be a top-ten unit on defense. With jumps in production from A.J. Terrell and Grady Jarrett due to having help around them, Atlanta is going to be shocked at how big of a jump this defense takes in a season.
Nielsen and Gray are both more than capable of being in complete control of the Atlanta defense, however, it is clear that Arthur Smith remains involved in molding this team after the Titans teams that had success by controlling the clock running the ball, and playing a physical brand of defense.
This style of play wore out superior rosters and consistently allowed the Titans to win games. All Desmond Ridder needs to do for this to work is play to the level of Ryan Tannehill something that should be very achievable for the second-year quarterback.