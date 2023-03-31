3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still a landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins
The Atlanta Falcons and Terry Fontenot have clearly had a plan this off-season and made calculated moves searching for bargain deals while spending for the necessary veterans. Adding in important leaders and contributors paying market value for Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, and Taylor Heinicke.
Fontenot has continued to add potential bargain deals as well as signing Mack Hollins and Kaleb McGary to deals below the current market. Looking at Atlanta's needs moving forward it is obvious the team still needs help at receiver and edge rusher.
Improving at the edge position in the first round remains likely while there isn't a receiver expected to be taken within the top ten. It is a position the Falcons will likely opt to address on day two leaving the possibility the team adds to the position through trade or free agency.
One potential fit that has been rumored is current Arizona receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins has two years left on his contract and despite what is now limited cap space for Atlanta remains a clear fit.
The Cardinals are looking at another lost season in 2023 with Kyler Murray expected to miss the majority of the season. Moving off of Hopkins makes sense and Atlanta being the next landing spot would make sense for both sides.