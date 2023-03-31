3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still a landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins
1. Atlanta's depth chart still lacks a clear second or third option at receiver
Adding Scott Miller and Mack Hollins are moves that improve Atlanta's depth at the position and give the team better options than they have had. However, if Atlanta is serious about building a complete roster neither player can be counted on as a contributor. Hollins has had an up-and-down career and would be best served to be put into the WR3 or WR4 role.
Miller is an odd fit for Arthur Smith's system and is simply a depth receiver to provide a bit of speed not a starting option. Looking further you have Frank Darby who has been unable to win a contributing role despite the dysfunction at the position over the past two seasons.
Behind Darby is 2022 camp and preseason favorite Jared Bernhardt who is yet to catch an NFL pass and is still learning the position. The Falcons clearly need to add both a veteran presence and a player capable of producing alongside Drake London.
Adding DeAndre Hopkins obviously alters this perspective completely allowing Miller, Darby, Bernhardt, and Hollins to all compete for the third and fourth receiver roles changing the look of the position and Atlanta offense entirely.