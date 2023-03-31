3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons are still a landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins
3. Hopkins fits the team Atlanta is building
The Falcons are doing a great job of adding veteran leaders that fit the culture they are trying to build while developing their current talent. Hopkins would fit this trend as a veteran that can help Pitts, London, and most importantly Desmond Ridder takes a step forward in development.
Hopkins clearly helped Deshaun Watson in Houston who has been a different quarterback without his star receiver. Add in the first season that Hopkins put together with Murray and it is clear the veteran is not only extremely talented but finds chemistry with young quarterbacks pushing their careers in the right direction.
This isn't taking anything away from what Watson or Murray accomplished early on but rather pointing out the potential impact Hopkins could have on Ridder even at this late stage of his career.