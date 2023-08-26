3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons avoided landing Trey Lance
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans and sports media have speculated potential landing spots for current 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Lance has clearly fallen out of favor in San Francisco a season after the team attempted to jettison Jimmy G. to start the former first-round pick.
The quarterback situation in San Francisco is one that is difficult to understand. The team has already given up on a player they spent so much to bring to the franchise opting to go with Brock Purdy coming off of a serious injury and Sam Darnold as the backup option.
One could easily make the argument that you should go with the player with a higher upside in Lance and not the player that two franchises have given up on in Darnold. It was well known coming into the league that Lance was going to need a lot of time to develop considering how little football he has played.
Despite this Trey Lance wasn't an option for the Atlanta Falcons for a myriad of reasons even if the 49ers opted to cut the quarterback and not trade the third-year player for a mid-round pick. Lance needed a landing spot with a team that is willing to take time to develop the young player not a team in Atlanta's situation with very clear reasons to avoid the quarterback.