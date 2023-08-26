3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons avoided landing Trey Lance
By Nick Halden
1. It is winning time for Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot
If the Falcons were going to take on a project quarterback last season was the right time to make the move. Instead of going with Marcus Mariota as a bridge starter, the team could have opted to take a chance on a player with a higher ceiling and perhaps a chance to prove to be a franchise answer. Instead, the team signed Mariota and continued to start the veteran despite the results.
Now in year three, it is time for the Falcons to win and they don't have time to give Trey Lance the patience he will need. Trey needs to land with a franchise that needs to make a big swing at the position and has time to be patient. Whether this is from an injury or a team that simply doesn't have the roster to contend it clearly isn't going to be in Atlanta.
Fontenot and Smith built two scrappy teams with a limited budget quickly shedding poor deals and building up future cap space. That has paid off this season with the duo having their first full off-season to build a complete roster and have had time to build through the draft. If things don't go well this year one or both seats will grow warm.