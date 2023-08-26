3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons avoided landing Trey Lance
By Nick Halden
3. Logan Woodside earned his role on this roster
Whether it was making clutch throws in the first two games or standing in and taking hits in game three Woodside did his part to be the third quarterback on this roster. Lance needs a landing spot where he will have the chance to either start or learn from a proven veteran and that simply isn't in Atlanta.
We know that Woodside and Arthur Smith have an existing relationship and Logan stepped in as a backup when Mariota quit on the team. Both of these things along with the level of play that Woodside brought this preseason should have his roster spot completely out of question.
Atlanta's depth chart at quarterback is locked in for better or worse. Why would they throw Trey Lance into the mix at this point? If Desmond Ridder fails the team is turning to Taylor Heinicke with Logan Woodside as the emergency option.