3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons could upset the Eagles in Week 2 finale
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta is telling the truth about Kirk Cousins' health
Whether or not the Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback is healthy isn't up for debate when you ask Cousins himself or the Atlanta coaching staff. Questions about his health, however, will persist as long as the veteran plays as poorly as he did against the Steelers.
If the Falcons are correct and last week was simply about Kirk Cousins shaking off the rust this could be the week the offense lives up to expectations. With Atlanta's current weapons if pre-injury Cousins shows up in this game the Falcons have a chance at the upset.
Yes, the interior of the Eagles line is impressive, but they lack an elite edge rusher and have concerns in the second and third levels of the defense. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers seemed to have an easy time moving the ball and establishing both the pass and run games.
For the Falcons, if Cousins doesn't improve this could quickly turn ugly. Cousins needs to be able to take snaps under center and move fluidly in the pocket putting any early injury concerns to rest. If that happens the Falcons are going to stay alive in this game.