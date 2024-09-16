3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons could upset the Eagles in Week 2 finale
By Nick Halden
2. The Eagles secondary is a liability
On top of 163-rushing yards the Eagles defense allowed Jordan Love to pass for 260-yards and 2-touchdowns. This was easily among the league's best aerial attacks in Week 1 with teams leaning on the run and easing their players into the season.
A further example of why the preseason reps might have meaning despite the injury risk and inconsequential outcomes. One unit that preseason reps wouldn't have helped is this Philly secondary.
We saw at the end of the year an Eagles team that couldn't do anything well defensively. Struggling to slow down backup quarterbacks and teams whose season was already over. Week 1 was further confirmation that this team is still going to struggle to stop anyone and should allow huge days for capable quarterbacks.
This game is going to tell us a lot about Kirk Cousins' health and this Atlanta offense whether the team wins or drops to 0-2 on the season. If you struggle to move the ball against this Eagles secondary your problems aren't going away anytime soon. Atlanta needs this game to survive an early brutal schedule and the Philly defense is going to give them every opportunity to hang in.