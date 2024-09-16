3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons could upset the Eagles in Week 2 finale
By Nick Halden
3. Jalen Hurts will turn the ball over
Is Jalen Hurts going to prove to be Carson Wentz 2.0? Two seasons ago Hurts had a superhero performance that led the Eagles to the Super Bowl and had them a play away from being champions once again. In the season and lone game since that time the quarterback has consistently struggled and turned the ball over.
Twice against the Packers Hurts simply threw the ball up for grabs and kept Green Bay in the game. This doesn't include two other iffy decisions that could have resulted in turnovers. Regardless of how you feel about Hurts' future with the team, there is no question he is going to give Atlanta turnover chances.
The one concern with Hurts is understanding Atlanta's history of struggling to stop mobile quarterbacks. Whether it was Cam Newton a decade ago or Justin Fields last week the Atlanta defense seems to struggle to contain quarterbacks capable of leaving the pocket.
From the Eagles' perspective, the focus should be establishing Barkley and allowing Hurts to use his legs consistently in the first half. Force the Atlanta defense to present an answer for the obvious before allowing Hurts to give them the chance to change the game.