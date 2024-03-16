3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons had no choice but to trade Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
2. The Desmond Ridder discourse had to end
It is 2024 and the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins and you still have a portion of Atlanta fans arguing about Desmond Ridder. To be fair to Atlanta fans they are used to misery and disappointment not understanding when something good happens to the franchise is more than fair. As it is fair to struggle with the sticker price of signing Kirk Cousins.
No matter how you break it down the fanbase has been at war over Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder. This should end those discussions and debates for a fanbase that should be excited about their new starting quarterback.
While this didn't weigh into Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris making this decision it is an exciting effect of it. Whether or not Desmond Ridder could have been better in a smart offense with a capable head coach is unknown.
What is known is that Desmond Ridder could not start another game for the Falcons in the 2024 season. Ridder needed a fresh start to have a chance and the Falcons needed another starter to be taken seriously. The move benefits both sides and was the right decision for Fontenot.