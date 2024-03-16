3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons had no choice but to trade Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
3. Fontenot landed Rondale Moore
Landing anyone with a hope to contribute to the 2024 Falcons in exchange for Desmond Ridder is an accomplishment. You have zero leverage as a franchise when you are trading a player teams know you want to get rid of. Desmond Ridder was Atlanta's 3rd option at quarterback and the team wanted to move on. Getting anything for a starter who was bottom five at his position and wasn't a top prospect to begin with is impressive.
Rondale Moore isn't a player to be overly excited about but he is a potential contributor. He can step into the 3rd or 4th receiver role and be better than Mack Hollins or Scotty Miller. There is also the obvious chance that Moore and Cousins build chemistry and Rondale lives up to initial expectations.
In three seasons with the Cardinals Moore has 1,201-receiving yards and 3-touchdowns. He is currently Atlanta's third option at the position while being the 5th or 6th option within the offense. Getting this for a player who wasn't going to play a role for your team this season is a win for the front office.
Desmond Ridder's time in Atlanta will be defined by frustration, turnovers, and what-ifs that will go forever unanswered.