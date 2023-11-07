3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons loss to Vikings demands change
By Nick Halden
Whether it is Arthur Smith's job or landing a new offensive play caller Sunday's loss demanded change. The Atlanta Falcons were sitting at 4-3 on the season and in the lead of the NFC South with an easy schedule ahead.
However, Arthur Smith's team has now dropped two straight games to below-average teams that gave Atlanta every chance. For now, let's focus on the Vikings' loss and why it was so unacceptable.
Arthur Smith's team had so many chances to put this team away and simply couldn't execute. Whether it was a screen to Tyler without blockers or a Jonnu Smith sweep at the two-yard line Arthur Smith continued to push all the wrong buttons.
This happened against a team missing their best player (Justin Jefferson) their left tackle, their starting quarterback, and lost their backup quarterback early in the game. Atlanta was beaten by a player who had yet to practice with his new offense and didn't yet know many of his teammates.
There isn't a world in which a team contending for a division can lose to this hot mess of a roster. Whether it is a new offensive coordinator or time for Smith to exit stage left the reasons this game was a wake-up call couldn't be more obvious.