3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons loss to Vikings demands change
By Nick Halden
1. Arthur Smith is regressing
Objectively this is by far Smith's best roster in his three seasons with the franchise. Each of the first two seasons Smith managed to make his way to seven wins despite having cap issues and very little talent on the roster. This is the best roster Smith has had and the results have been worse.
Sunday's loss to the Vikings was the cherry on top of what has defined a frustrating season for the Falcons. Atlanta is sitting at 4-5 with a better roster and arguably the easiest schedule in the NFC. Atlanta is playing so many winnable games and finding ways to lose.
If Arthur Smith is the offensive genius he was thought to be where are the stars in this team's offense? With the season and likely his job on the line Smith played the Vikings as if Jonnu Smith was the team's best player and Tyler Allgeier was the star back.
Smith's team is regressing and the playcaller seems unable to do anything but put his hands on his head or look at the scoreboard confused. The regression has been alarming for a coach that isn't getting the job done.