3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons loss to Vikings demands change
By Nick Halden
2. With the season on the line where are Atlanta's young stars?
Yes, Drake London was on the shelf this week, however, Atlanta still had Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson to feature on Sunday. Arthur Smith prefers not to give the ball to his best players having Jonnu run a jet sweep or throw a pass in a key situation. Why didn't the player you spent a top-ten pick on get one touch in that situation?
Smith's ball distribution is almost as terrible as his play-calling and poor decision-making. It was on full display on Sunday as fans got a look at why Ridder wasn't the only problem for the Falcons. This doesn't wipe away Desmond's mistakes but how much better did Heinicke look?
Taylor perhaps made some plays that Desmond was missing but the quarterback change drove home the point that Arthur Smith was the problem. Yes, the offense put up 26 points but there were so many plays left on the field that would have won the game and taken the comeback chance away from Josh Dobbs and a frisky Vikings.