3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons loss to Vikings demands change
By Nick Halden
3. Smith's media answers and attitude
Can we get just one ounce of responsibility and self-inflection from the Atlanta Falcons play caller? Any outside source can see that Smith isn't getting it done as a playcaller and is consistently putting his quarterbacks in poor situations. Again this doesn't make Ridder or Heinicke franchise quarterbacks but they are far more capable than this offense makes either player look.
Perhaps if Smith was a bit more worried about getting his best players the ball and less worried about what Kurt Warner is saying or the quarterback questions the result might be different. Smith's tough guy act is growing increasingly tired in the face of embarrassing loss of embarrassing loss.
What has the coach done to earn the right to act as if he is above being questioned? Was it coaching the worst year of Ryan's career? Sticking with Mariota until the season was over? Or wasting an all-time easy schedule this year?
Smith's demeanor and attitude is wearing even if the Falcons were winning at a more consistent rate. However, while the team is losing and Smith is obviously a big part of the problem it is laughable and infuriating. Smith needs to wake up and realize he is a part of the problem bringing in an actual offensive coordinator that is if Arthur Blank's patience remains long enough for Smith to make the needed change.