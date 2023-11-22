3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons made the right decision starting Ridder
By Nick Halden
2. Ridder has a far higher ceiling
We watched Taylor attempt to heave a prayer of a pass to the end zone during his tenure as a starter. Taylor was unable to get the ball deep and clearly lacks the arm power that Ridder has. This isn't to say Desmond is going to do anything with all of that power, but at least the Falcons now have the ability to get the ball far down the field when they need to.
Aside from the arm strength you have the obvious upgrade as a runner in Desmond. After Taylor failed against the Cardinals and left with an injury don't let it get lost what Desmond did. Ridder scrambled in for the go-ahead touchdown using his legs to open up the offense.
If Desmond can continue to use this aspect of his game and learn to protect the football there is no question who the better quarterback for Atlanta is. Desmond is the superior athlete and gives Atlanta's offense a far higher ceiling than Heinicke. This isn't to say the results will be any better but that Desmond gives this team the highest potential.