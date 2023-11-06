3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons need to consider firing Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
1. Inability to adjust
Calling for someone's job is never a good look but for Atlanta Falcons fans it is more than fair at this point. This is year three for Arthur Smith who continues to find ways to lose close games and fumble away an easy schedule.
Let's start with the obvious Franks, Jalen Mayfield, Marcus Mariota, and offensive playcalling. It is obvious to anyone who has ever played Madden that this offense is terribly called and this week was no exception. You have the ball inside the two and your first play call is a Jonnu Smith sweep. This offense continues to look broken and there is no one to blame but Arthur Smith.
Smith should have brought in a better OC and given up play-calling long ago. The way that Smith calls is the same way he talks to the media. With an attitude that Smith knows so much that the media or fans simply cannot grasp.
There might be a hint of truth in this, however, there is also truth in that if Smith adjusted sooner Atlanta wouldn't be in this situation. Desmond Ridder would have taken over for Mariota and Atlanta would have either developed the quarterback or have a better starter and Smith would have brought in a coordinator that uses Atlanta's young weapons.