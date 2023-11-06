3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons need to consider firing Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
2. Arthur's demeanor doesn't fit the results
If you listened to Arthur Smith speak to the media without any context you would believe the Falcons are above questioning. It is the same sarcasm and annoyed outlook that Nick Saban and so many other accomplished coaches have.
When the results are there you entitle yourself to a bit of leeway with what you're willing to answer. The way Smith treats the media and legitimate questions is infuriating almost as infuriating as Smith's playcalling and always having to try to outthink the room.
There is no question that Smith was a great coordinator with the Titans. However, we are in year three for Atlanta and who is this team's best player on offense? We think Bijan Robinson is great, Kyle Pitts can be special, and Drake London has looked great for stretches but nothing about this team is consistent.
Maybe if Smith worried a little bit more about play calling and design and a little less about fantasy football and what Kurt Warner thinks of his offense the results might be different. Smith's tough guy coaching act is quickly getting old it has Atlanta with yet another wasted season it is time to make a change.