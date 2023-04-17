3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons obviously aren't interested in Will Levis
2. Levis will be a turnover machine at the next level
Levis threw 23 interceptions in the last two seasons not a horrible number but one that warns what is going to happen at the next level for a player that is far too reckless. Against superior competition, the plays that Levis was getting away with on a weekly basis will catch up to the quarterback at the NFL level.
Turnovers are going to be the hallmark of Will's game no longer able to get away with the gunslinger style he played at Kentucky a style that was on full display in the game against Anthony Richardson and the Florida Gators in the 2022 season.
It was an ugly game between two bad teams whose quarterbacks consistently made poor decisions. How do you watch this game and come away believing these are top ten players? Every prospect will have poor moments on tape throughout their career but for every highlight from Levis, there is a turnover, a poor decision, or a missed throw.
Whoever is unfortunate enough to draft Levis will be spending a valuable pick on a player that will prove to be the next Baker Mayfield at best.