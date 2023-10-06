3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should be concerned about Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
1. Ridder should lead the league in turnovers
While the Atlanta Falcons are nowhere near the top of the charts when it comes to turning the football over that isn't from lack of trying. One of the most alarming aspects of Ridder's game this season has been a consistent ability to find the open man on defense. Whether it was because Ridder waited too long to let the ball go or because he was staring the defense to his receiver the turnover chances have been consistent.
Apart from the ill-advised throws that set up turnover chances you have had consistent plays over the last three games of Ridder hitting defenders right in the hands and the ball being dropped. Desmond is somewhat limited as a quarterback and because of that must be able to protect the ball at a high level.
It is a long season and Ridder can easily clean up these mistakes but why is the second-year quarterback making them in the first place? He lacks the elite traits to cover up consistent turnovers and push the ball down the field. If Ridder is going to play at a respectable level it is because the quarterback is protecting the football and playing point guard. Poor ball protection caught up to Ridder on Sunday and unless he improves or Atlanta moves on will continue to be a problem.