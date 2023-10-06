3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should be concerned about Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
2. Ridder clearly has been shaken by the pass rush and hasn't recovered
We are heading into game nine for Desmond Ridder who started a lot of meaningful games at the college level. You would hope in year two that your quarterback isn't so shaken and lacking confidence after dealing with a tough pass rush each of the last three weeks.
Against the Packers, Desmond settled in and helped lead three scoring drives to fuel a comeback. However, in the two games since the pass rush has been tough to handle and Ridder has looked shaken the entire game. Even when the pass protection has been clean Ridder's throws lack conviction and the quarterback clearly is struggling.
If you're a quarterback without elite natural gifts the one thing you must have to have a chance is an almost unhealthy level of confidence. It is clear right now with his level of play Ridder has anything but and clearly Atlanta needs to consider moving on.
Both the defense and the receivers should feel a healthy level of frustration for a head coach and a quarterback who isn't giving this team the chance to win they deserve.