3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should be concerned about Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
3. Alarming regression
The Desmond Ridder we watched in the final four games of the 2022 season was a better player than the quarterback we watched most of the last three games. This is after improving the offensive weapons and giving Desmond a full off-season of reps and belief that he is perhaps a long term option for the Falcons and would be given every chance.
From the way Ridder is reading the field, holding the ball in the pocket, turnovers, accuracy, and decision making there has been a concerning level of regression. The Lions defense is solid but it isn't as if they aren't capable of giving up points.
Jacksonville before facing Atlanta was blown off the field by C.J. Stroud and the Texans offense. Atlanta's defense has hung in both games late into the second half keeping the team close. Desmond Ridder has had the ability and time to make plays and consistently is failing to do so.
Perhaps there is an improvement this week against a less-than-impressive Texans defense. However, this doesn't wipe away the regression we have watched this season for a player who isn't giving his team a chance.