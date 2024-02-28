3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should be hesitant to target Justin Fields
By Nick Halden
1. Zac Robinson needs a quarterback that can make plays on schedule
The Atlanta Falcons' new offensive coordinator is likely going to bring the same system he ran with the Rams to Atlanta. If that is the case the Falcons are going to need a reliable pocket passer who can read the field and make the right decisions quickly. While at times this is Fields the quarterback is at his best when making plays off schedule.
Whether it is scrambling to buy time or taking off to get a first down Fields is known for his ability to create big plays. While sometimes this may work against him it is what makes him such an exciting player to watch.
However, this isn't the type of player that is going to work best in Robinson's offensive system. Atlanta needs a quarterback who plays within the offense and is adept at reading the field and getting the ball out quickly. Fields has done this at times but has shown zero level of consistency or given reason to believe he will suddenly be a great pocket passer. Fields doesn't fit Atlanta's system and clearly would require Atlanta's offensive coordinator to adjust the system he runs.