3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should bench Taylor Heinicke in the bye week
By Nick Halden
2. Smith's offense is clearly the problem and Taylor can't be the solution
Arthur Smith's offense has hurt the production of every starting quarterback in the last three seasons in Atlanta. It isn't a coincidence that veterans Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Matt Ryan all looked the worst in their respective careers in this offense. It isn't a quarterback-friendly offense and the only reason to start Taylor is if the quarterback is a huge improvement.
While the production on offense has increased the struggles at quarterback remain. It is fair to wonder if Smith was setting Heinicke up for failure as well when you consider the play calling at Arizona this past week. It took a large portion of the game for the Falcons to throw the ball past the sticks.
That isn't who Heinicke has ever been he is a limited quarterback with a gunslinger mentality. Somethign is clearly broken for the Atlanta offense and Heinicke was far from the solution. Bench Taylor and finish the season out with Ridder getting one last chance to push this team back into the NFC South race. Either he surprises everyone and improves or Atlanta gets a better draft position and pushes Arthur Blank to consider firing their head coach.