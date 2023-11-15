3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should bench Taylor Heinicke in the bye week
By Nick Halden
3. The turnover issues were just as bad with Taylor Heinicke
There was never any doubt that Taylor was going to turn the ball over. However, the hope was Heinicke would give the offense a higher ceiling and not have the 4-5 turnover-worthy players that Desmond brought every game since Atlanta beat Houston.
For those that watched Taylor closely you know there were far more turnover chances with the veteran in the lineup than expected. You have a more limited thrower and rusher in the backfield and he is giving the defense the same amount of chances to convert turnovers.
It should be an easy decision and in truth is likely what Arthur Smith wanted in the first place. There is an argument to be made that Heinicke was simply left in the lineup due to the offensive explosion when Ridder was hurt. Since that time, Taylor has gotten increasingly worse and has proven himself not to be an upgrade or anything close to the answer.
While Arthur Smith's offense is a huge part of the problem it is clear Atlanta isn't winning any more games with Taylor than they were with Desmond. At least with Ridder you can sell the idea of developing a quarterback and looking toward the future.