3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should continue to start Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
Perhaps Atlanta Falcons fans are growing an even deeper appreciation for quarterback Matt Ryan and what he accomplished in his time with the franchise. A franchise that was used to stability and often top-ten play from the position has had a rough two seasons thus far with Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder.
Ridder is clearly an upgrade over Mariota and has a chance to develop into a capable starter but the process has been beyond frustrating. Ridder was underwhelming in both of Atlanta's first two games with one great comeback stretch against Green Bay.
The next two games were ugly with Desmond forcing throws and looking the coverage to his receivers creating turnover chances. After playing the Jaguars and Lions calls for a change grew loud at the position. Calls that would be quickly quieted with Ridder's best game as a pro against the Texans.
Ridder made a number of impressive throws and carried the offense giving fans hope of his potential. However, this was followed up by a three-interception game that sunk the offense against Washington and ended three attempts at a game-tying drive.
Despite how ugly the game was at times for Ridder the reasons the team is going to continue to start the young signal caller are obvious.