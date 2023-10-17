3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should continue to start Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
1. Arthur Smith's stubbornness
Arthur Smith's attitude and demeanor aren't always endearing to the Atlanta Falcons media and can be frustrating for fans to watch. Whether it was insisting on continuing to start Marcus Mariota and failing to allow Ridder to develop sooner, or the confidence in which he speaks about the team turning it around only for them to fail the frustrations are mounting.
Arthur Smith has proven to be a great head coach when it comes to getting the most out of an average roster. Smith took two teams that pundits said would be competing for a number-one pick and took both of them to late-season contention and seven wins.
Now, however, it is winning time and Smith has underwhelmed so far with his play calling and how he has handled the entire situation with Desmond Ridder. Arthur made it clear from his actions that he wanted his own quarterback and spent the off-season talking up Desmond Ridder. For Smith to admit that he was wrong about the quarterback there will have to be no other choice Desmond is going to have to lead the league in interceptions and completely fail to move the ball for Smith to make a change.