3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should continue to start Desmond Ridder
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond has had impressive moments and put together a complete game
Even on Sunday when Desmond threw three interceptions and missed some layups there were flashes of growth and ability. The problem for Atlanta fans frustrated with Desmond isn't that there isn't a level of potential but that this is a veteran roster that is built to win now. If the team had started Ridder last year or drafted and developed a quarterback two years ago the attitude would be different.
Frustration levels are completely understandable but looking around the league there has been a poor level of quarterback play almost across the board. Ridder has proven to be resilient and showed an impressive ability to get the ball deep on Sunday.
While you would have liked to see the deep shot connect Desmond showed an arm that can make every needed NFL throw. The problem for the quarterback remains can he put it together consistently for a stretch? While Ridder deserves a fair amount of heat and blame objectively what we have watched in the last two games has had a lot of great moments. Moments that earn Ridder a long look before Atlanta explores other options.