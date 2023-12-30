3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons should go after Russell Wilson
The Atlanta Falcons are going to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they could be one of the many teams interested in soon-to-be released Broncos QB Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos traded numerous players and first-round picks to land future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson just two years ago. Wilson went on to have a very sub-par season which resulted in the team looking for a head coach who could solve their problems.
They ended up trading another first-round pick for a head coach who decided he didn't want the quarterback the Broncos traded all those picks for. It takes a lot for me to outright call someone an idiot but Sean Payton is one—but I think we all already knew that.
Payton has decided to bench the veteran quarterback to save him from getting injured and give them the ability to move on from him in the offseason. All of this has happened when the Broncos could still technically make the playoffs.
Anyway, what is a stupid decision by the Broncos head coach could turn into the best thing that has ever happened to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are a few reasons why the Falcons should pursue Wilson this offseason.