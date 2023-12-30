3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons should go after Russell Wilson
The Atlanta Falcons are going to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they could be one of the many teams interested in soon-to-be released Broncos QB Russell Wilson
2. Russell Wilson can unlock the potential of this offense
Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier are all going to be here next year. Each one of them will still be on their rookie contract. Plus Jonnu Smith and an elite offensive line will be back next year.
Bringing in Russell Wilson could finally unlock the potential of this talented offense. We are all sick and tired of seeing blank stats for London and Pitts at the end of games. Some of it is due to the play caller and some of it has to do with the bad quarterback play.
If Wilson can come in here and be the point guard of the offense then they can be elite. Wilson does not need to play 'hero ball' in this offense. Instead, he just needs to distribute the ball to the playmakers, which is something he has proven he can do.