3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons should keep Desmond Ridder around
Fans have been trying to run Desmond Ridder out of town but here is why the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't give in just yet
There is no way anyone can say that Desmond Ridder had a successful season as the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. It was not fun to watch.
Ridder turned the ball over routinely as he threw 12 interceptions and lost seven fumbles compared to 2,836 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. No quarterback is going to keep his starting job if he as a 1:1 touchdown-interception ratio—add in the fumbles and things only worsen.
Ridder had the talent around him with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier, but he did not take advantage of it.
You get the point. Fans have real reason to hope the team moves on from him but just because he had a bad year doesn't mean they should completely give up on him. He is still a young player and we have seen plenty of instances where a QB turns their career around even after some abysmal years.
Let's look at three reasons why the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't be so quick to move on from their former third-round pick.