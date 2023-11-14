3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons should start Desmond Ridder moving forward
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons are 0-2 in Taylor's starts
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons offense has scored the most points with Taylor Heinicke in the lineup. However, you started your veteran quarterback in two "must-win" games and you lost both of them. To be fair to Heinicke, the quarterback was injured in his second start but clearly, the offense had left a lot on the table against one of the league's worst defenses.
There is plenty of blame to go around as to why Heinicke lost both of his starts. One could point to Arthur Smith calling a nothing past the sticks in Taylor's last game. This could lead to speculation that the head coach wanted Desmond Ridder back in the lineup all along.
Regardless of why or how Ridder is back in the starting lineup the point remains Heinicke was underwhelming and lost both of his starts. There was also the game that Heinicke came in as the backup and failed to complete the comeback. A lot of blame belongs on Arthur Smith and the defense, however, if you're starting your veteran still losing what is the point? At least with Ridder you can sell developing a quarterback or make another form of progress.