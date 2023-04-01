3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't draft Bijan Robinson
The Atlanta Falcons hold the 8th overall pick in this year's draft and there has been no shortage of speculation as to who could fall Atlanta's way. At this point, the most common names attached to the Falcons have been Nolan Smith, Christian Gonzalez, Jalen Carter, Myles Murphy, and Bijan Robinson.
Robinson is the one name that stands out with the rest being obviously needed additions to the defense. Finding a corner to pair with A.J. Terrell or continuing to add to the defensive line which has been the primary focus of new coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
Already the Falcons have added Eddie Goldman, David Onyemata, and Kaden Elliss, and brought back Lorenzo Carter all of who should play large roles in improving Atlanta's consistency in the trenches.
Jalen Carter is a player the Falcons cannot afford to pass on if given the chance despite already having defensive line depth. Smith and Murphy would both be starting edge rushers on Atlanta's current depth chart opposite Carter.
All of these fits make sense for a team that is rebuilding the defense and looking to build the most complete roster possible not take a running back in the top ten. Despite Robinson being a great prospect the move would be a clear mistake for Atlanta.