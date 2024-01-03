3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't draft Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons fans are desperate for capable at the quarterback position. After falling in love with the idea of Jayden Daniels or Justin Fields another quarterback has caught their eye. No not Russell Wilson, Caleb Williams, or Drake Maye this time but Michael Penix Jr.
The Washington quarterback was clearly the best player on the field in Monday's playoff win over Texas. It was an impressive display that showed why the quarterback could be a day-one choice. Atlanta fans are interested in seemingly any capable quarterback on the market or in the first round of the draft.
After two years of Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder one can't blame them. Heinicke gave fans a brief reprieve against the Colts before a terrible game in Chicago doing his best Ridder impression with three turnovers.
It was an ugly game that has fans already turning their attention to the upcoming off-season. Whether Atlanta opts to add through trade, the draft, or free agency it is clear they will look to swing big at the position in 2024.
While Penix had a great game Falcons fans shouldn't be interested in adding a player who is obviously a bad fit for this franchise.