3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't draft Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
1. Extensive injury history
Perhaps in the perfect landing spot, Penix lives up to expectations and is a franchise quarterback. No quarterback in this draft class has had a more extensive or heartbreaking injury history. After two years of misses, the Falcons need to take a safe bet at the position and Penix is anything but.
With two torn ACLs and three season ending injuries altogether Penix has spent a long time at the college level due to serious injuries. The one positive of this is that Penix protects himself at a high level and has learned not to take punishment, fighting for yards only when the situation calls for it.
Atlanta cannot afford to take on a quarterback like Penix and have Desmond Ridder as the backup. The only way they should consider drafting the Washington quarterback is if they have a veteran starter who can compete with the rookie and play at a high level if forced into action.
The Falcons can't afford to bring in Penix unless they have a starter ahead of him. The injury concerns that have been mentioned are the biggest factor in this as well as the situational fit with a Falcons team that would have a certain right tackle protection on Michael's blindside.