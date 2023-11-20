3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will be the top landing spot for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
1. With Arthur Smith, What are the Atlanta Falcons other options?
If the Atlanta Falcons keep Arthur Smith heading into next season the team will be looking for a veteran quarterback. In year four with Arthur Smith, the coaching staff doesn't have time or the draft pick to take a quarterback. Assuming that it is Smith's job the Falcons will finish strong and play their way out of position to take one of the top 3-4 quarterbacks.
Even if the Falcons traded up for a quarterback this coaching staff isn't going to be given the needed time. This is a team that needs to win now and the best path forward to do that is adding a veteran quarterback.
Looking at the off-season the top names on the market are going to be Kirk Cousins, Ryan Tannehill, and Jameis Winston. Of that group, only Kirk is a clear upgrade and gives this team a reason to feel they have a quarterback that is going to be the reason they win.
Before Cousins was injured the quarterback was playing at a high level and looked to be turning the Vikings season around. Kirk is the only fit for the Falcons in free agency and well worth the contract.