3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will be the top landing spot for Kirk Cousins
By Nick Halden
3. Terry Fontenot has set up the Falcons to take another big swing in free agency
The way that Terry Fontenot handled the Atlanta Falcons off-season has kept the team from ever facing cap trouble. As the roster is currently built there isn't one season in the next three years the team cannot make moves to create ample space.
The Falcons are going to be able to easily create the cap space to spend for the quarterback and offer him a great short-term contract. With Kirk's injury, the cost for the veteran likely goes down just a bit and makes it even easier for the Falcons.
Fontenot and Smith appeared to view this year as a third development year playing each game as if it were still the pre-season. Perhaps this is by design or perhaps the head coach simply doesn't know what he is doing. Regardless of the reasoning Atlanta needs to take big swings in the 2024 off-season if Smith sticks around. Moves that prove this duo is able to do what it takes to win and that starts by getting the most important position on the field right. Cousins fits Atlanta's style and weapons, no question Atlanta should have the inside track on signing Kirk Cousins.