3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will beat Carolina in week one
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder needs to do very little for the Falcons offense to thrive
Arthur Smith's offense is going to make the quarterback position as easy as is possible when these two teams kick off on Sunday. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are going to play bully ball against the Panthers' defense and force the team to pack the line giving Ridder consistent shots to play action on the defense and hit receivers that are often going to be wide-open.
Even without the run game, there is reason to question this Carolina secondary and how consistent they can be in slowing down Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Yes, the defense had success last season but much of it can be attributed to Marcus Mariota simply missing his open receivers.
Unlike the Panthers, this roster is set up to take pressure off the quarterback and set up easy throws to star targets. Carolina has a solid roster but one that needs to be fully healthy to have a chance to be a threat in the NFC South.
Even if you don't believe in Bijan Robinson as a star already Atlanta's offensive line has proven adept with Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson making Atlanta's rushing attack one of the best in the league last season.