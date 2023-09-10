3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will beat Carolina in week one
By Nick Halden
2. If he escapes the pressure who will Bryce Young throw the ball to?
While the Falcons might have little in the way of receiver depth they are clearly the more talented unit heading into week one. Carolina's injury report covers the majority of the team's top targets with their status very much in question going into gameday.
Even if they prove healthy enough to play the question remains can this offensive line give Bryce time to throw? Atlanta lacks one elite pass rusher but has greatly improved the unit while Carolina's offensive line has headed in the wrong direction.
Panther fans have reason to be concerned not only about who Young is going to be throwing the ball to but if he will even have the time to get it away consistently. The Panthers spent the number one receiver that Bryce Young so clearly needed to go out and draft who they hope to be the franchise quarterback.
If the Falcons cannot register a consistent pass rush and Bryce Young has consistent success there is reason for optimism for Panthers fans and major concern in Atlanta.