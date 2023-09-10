3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will beat Carolina in week one
By Nick Halden
3. Atlanta will never let Bryce Young settle in
The reasoning that Carolina isn't going to win this game is really simplistic in the fact they simply aren't going to have the ball enough to allow Bryce Young to get into a rhythm. The young rookie quarterback missing veteran targets is going to need time to settle in and that is simply time an improved Atlanta defense and a dominating run game isn't going to give.
Atlanta has enough of a pass rush to make life tough on Young and force mistakes and go on 10-12 play drives running the ball through what is quickly going to be a very tired Carolina defense. Still not conditioned to playing full games this Atlanta run game is going to catch a lot of teams off guard early on and wear down defensive fronts that are still adjusting to the physicality.
With this pressure, the rookie quarterback is going to press and make a mistake that solidifies this game. This isn't in any way to say that Bryce Young won't develop into a great quarterback this season or beyond but simply that in week one everything is lining up in Atlanta's favor.