3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday
By Nick Halden
1. Washington's defense isn't going to be able to stop Atlanta
If the Atlanta Falcons can block Chase Young long enough for Desmond Ridder to get the ball out this defense doesn't have a chance against Atlanta. Despite the offensive struggles this team has had they figured something out against Houston and this defense isn't going to be able to stop many teams this season.
Chicago had zero problems moving the football early on Washington and jumping out to a huge lead. Despite the extra rest the reasons to love the Falcons in this game are obvious. Aside from Ridder's home record or the fact you have a Washington team that clearly is going to struggle this season, there is Atlanta's run game and outside weapons.
We watched what D.J. Moore did to this secondary it is hard to imagine that Ridder can't utilize Pitts and London in a similar fashion. While the catches will be more spread out the production will be the same. With Ridder showing himself capable of pushing the ball past the sticks as well last week it should open up the Atlanta run game and allow Allgeier and Bijan to put together a big day.