3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta's secondary will force Sam Howell into mistakes
Despite how Ridder played the first four weeks of the season it will be Sam Howell making the killer mistakes in this game and not Desmond. This is due not to the talent of either player but to Atlanta's secondary and a defense that is going to take away the run game from Washington and force Howell to make plays consistently.
Sam has shown flashes of his potential putting together a far more impressive start than Ridder. Washington has reason to believe that Howell will develop into a franchise quarterback moving forward. However, the quarterback does press at times and force the offense into mistakes.
With Okudah, Terrell, Alford, and Bates all lurking in the secondary this game is going to have at least one mistake from Howell that swings that game in Atlanta's favor and keeps Atlanta's offense on the field.