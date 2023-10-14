3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday
By Nick Halden
3. Bijan Robinson will take over late for Atlanta
Atlanta's run game hasn't been close to as good as expected due to Ridder's early struggles. Corners were sitting on routes with the box packed daring Ridder and the Atlanta offense to do anything but run the ball. Even with poor blocking and the defense entirely focused on the run game Bijan has still had a solid start to the season and shown just how special of a player he is.
However, the production hasn't matched the talent level and that is set to change this week against Washington. With a struggling secondary and a quarterback in Ridder that is starting to figure it out things will open up for Robinson.
This should be a statement game for the Atlanta running back that puts the rookie back in the lead for Rookie of the Year honors and serves as a reminder as to what this offense is built around.