3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will remain patient with Ridder despite ugly start
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons aren't anywhere close to making a quarterback change this season sitting at 2-1 with plenty of easy games ahead. Despite the frustration with Ridder's level of play fans need to realize that Desmond is going to continue to get chances for now.
It is going to take more than one game like we saw against the Lions for the Falcons to seriously begin to discuss a change. That is the right move despite how things have gone for Ridder in his first three starts this season.
Arthur Smith hasn't helped his quarterback with the way he calls games or the routes his receivers consistently run. It is clear that the Falcons quarterback isn't playing well but there aren't many quarterbacks that would have success with this pass protection or this system.
Considering what we saw in Matt Ryan's final season and the regression from Mariota last year it is fair to begin to wonder if Arthur Smith is capable of elevating a quarterback. We know he can get the most out of a below-average roster and put together a top-of-the-league run game. What we don't know is how much he can elevate the quarterback position leading us to our first reason Ridder will continue to start.