3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will remain patient with Ridder despite ugly start
By Nick Halden
1. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith are going to give Desmond every chance
Your team is 2-1 and you're playing in a wide-open NFC in a division that is facing a lot of questions despite the hot start. Absolutely the Falcons need to continue to make sure that Ridder isn't the answer because once you shut that door there is no going back. With that said, however, it is fair when looking at the past three weeks to point out the concerns and the lack of consistent throws when receivers have been open.
Despite this, the Falcons have won two of their first three and there is no sense of urgency yet for the Falcons to make a change. For that to happen there has to be more than one game of Ridder being completely inept and the team missing obvious plays because of the quarterback.
There is truth in the fact that Ridder hasn't shown that IT factor that we saw from the league's star quarterbacks within their first seven games. It is also true that Ridder could still develop into a capable starter given more time.
Time that the front office and coaching staff will give the young quarterback before considering other options.