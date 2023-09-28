3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will remain patient with Ridder despite ugly start
By Nick Halden
3. Seven games isn't enough to know what Ridder's ceiling is
It is more than fair to criticize Desmond Ridder seven games into his career without one signature performance or stretch. The quarterback has been underwhelming and thus far hasn't proven himself to be a franchise option.
However, it is also fair to point out that less than half a season dating back to last season isn't enough to label exactly what Ridder is. We can see the direction he is trending and the obvious issues thus far but it would be disingenuous to say exactly what Ridder's ceiling is or what level he is capable of reaching with protection and better play calling.
Arthur Smith's passing game needs work we are on our third quarterback under Smith and not one of them has been able to establish a consistent passing attack as of yet. How much of Ridder's struggles are on Smith's game planning and the lack of pass protection?
Patience isn't easy with the level of urgency that this season should have but now isn't close to time to make a change. Atlanta needs to continue to start Desmond until there are no questions left he isn't an answer a day that could come sooner than expected if there isn't a quick improvement.