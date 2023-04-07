3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will win the NFC South in 2023
As the NFL Draft nears and the off-season begins to wind down the Atlanta Falcons have plenty of reason to believe they are clear NFC South favorites. With teams in the division rebuilding or in clear need of one Atlanta could be the only team to finish with more than eight wins.
With an easier schedule and clearly a better off-season Atlanta should enter 2023 as clear favorites even with the Panthers' big off-season moves. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have done an amazing job building out a complete roster as the draft nears needing only receivers and edge rushers able to take a best-player available approach.
Barring multiple key injuries or Ridder completely imploding the Falcons not winning the division or 9-11 games should be viewed as a failure with Arthur Smith's job coming into question. The path isn't going to get any clearer for the Falcons when it comes to their schedule, conference strength, and where the rest of their division is. The path for the Falcons to win the NFC South is clearly set and should have Atlanta locked in as favorites.