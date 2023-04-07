3 Reasons the Atlanta Falcons will win the NFC South in 2023
1. The rest of the NFC South
Let's start with the New Orleans Saints who made the biggest splash at quarterback thus far bringing in Derek Carr. The same Derek Carr who hasn't won a playoff game in nearly a decade and joins an offense with far less talent at receiver and tight end. New Orleans lost key players putting off an inevitable rebuild to land a slightly upgraded Andy Dalton.
The Saints aren't going to be relevant this season as anything other than a team contending for a top-ten pick. Their window to contend is firmly closed something that anyone who takes the time to study the roster will realize.
Tom Brady finally retired and Tampa made the right decision rebuilding right away bringing in Baker Mayfield as a bridge quarterback losing a number of impact players. The Bucs have a chance to be a fun team but not a playoff one.
Leaving the Carolina Panthers as the only threat to the Falcons in the 2023 season. The Panthers lost Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore while they have improved depth the lack of a number one playmaker and a rookie quarterback will limit the team's potential. Atlanta clearly should enter the season as division favorites.